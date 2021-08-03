Man Group plc Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

