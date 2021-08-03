Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

