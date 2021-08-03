Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

