Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 15,241 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

