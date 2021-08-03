Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2,192.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $134,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

