Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 433,573 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 433,573 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $78,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $267,777,000 after buying an additional 560,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

