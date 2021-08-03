MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Stuart A. Tross Acquires 4,476 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) insider Stuart A. Tross purchased 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $13,383.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MNKD stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

