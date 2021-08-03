Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 111.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,978 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $73,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

