Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $127.83 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,980 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $127,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,709. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

