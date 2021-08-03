Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 122,392 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Globus Medical worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,923. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

