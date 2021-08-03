Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 725,186 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725,186 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $52,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 31,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,998. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.