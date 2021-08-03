Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.