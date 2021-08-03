Mark Bly Buys 25,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.21. 5,254,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,777. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.40. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

