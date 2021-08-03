Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0638 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Marlin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

