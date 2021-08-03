Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

