Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.60. 6,319,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,543. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

