Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $453.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $428.00 to $453.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard stock opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,810,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

