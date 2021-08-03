MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $143.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,309. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.