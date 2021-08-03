Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.36 on Friday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

