Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAXR opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

