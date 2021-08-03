Maxcoin (MAX) Tops One Day Volume of $314.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $309,432.19 and approximately $314.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.21 or 0.99872546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.01023175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00340029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00404700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004894 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

