Maxim Group Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $115.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

