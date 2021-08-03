MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of MXL opened at $48.47 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

