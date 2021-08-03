Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 12,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

