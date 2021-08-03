MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 8.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,800,218.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

