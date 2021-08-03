Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King Sells 226 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.