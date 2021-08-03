Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 226.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $95.96 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

