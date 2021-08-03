megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Tops $244,787.23

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 57% against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $244,787.23 and approximately $10,371.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.