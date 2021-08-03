Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 price target on shares of Meggitt and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

