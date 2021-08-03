Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 3,009,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,593.7 days.

Melco International Development stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

