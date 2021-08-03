Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

Shares of PG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 506,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.