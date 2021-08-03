Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $648,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 335,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,089. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

