Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,455,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 292,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

