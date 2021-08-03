Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of MTH opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.1% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

