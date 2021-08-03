Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

MEOH opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

