MetLife (MET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MetLife stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

