Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $349,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.5% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

