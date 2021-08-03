Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,731 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

