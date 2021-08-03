Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 255,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

