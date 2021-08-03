Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) rose 5% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 4,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

