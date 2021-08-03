Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,475. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.