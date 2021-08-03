Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.