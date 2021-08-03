Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,930 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,923. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

Several analysts have commented on BEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

