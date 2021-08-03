Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. 2,024,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

