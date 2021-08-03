MintMe.com Coin Price Up 17.6% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $497,599.50 and $797.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.34 or 0.06541307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01392569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00363085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00596226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00367742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00296297 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

