Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.95 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and $229,811.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $372.81 or 0.00955228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,976 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.