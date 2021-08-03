Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Cap of $22.66 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $170,882.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.16 or 0.00052679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00101331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.01 or 0.99935822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00847050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

