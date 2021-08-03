Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

