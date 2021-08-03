Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 616,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.