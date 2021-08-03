MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 451,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,778. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

